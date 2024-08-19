Braves seek to halt auction of Hank Aaron memorabilia over authenticity dispute

article

The Braves are working to stop an auction of Hank Aaron memorabilia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a cease and desist letter was sent to Heritage Auctions last week. However, the items are still available for bid online.

The items include a home plate and bases from Aaron's 715th home run and a cap from 1974. Specifically, the authenticity of the bases are being called into question. The Braves have set a deadline of 5 p.m. tomorrow for the items to be removed.

Heritage Auctions responded on Friday, stating that they are "standing by the authenticity of the memorabilia."

Heritage also mentioned that they were unaware of the concerns surrounding the bases until they saw the statement from the Baseball Hall of Fame in the newspaper’s story. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, says they have the third base from that game in their museum.

Other items being auctioned include a baseball cap, a baseball jersey, and a Hank Aaron rookie card.