Atlanta Braves Matt Olson, wife Nicole expecting 1st child this year

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson may have scored big in the weekend's win over the Tampa Bay Rays, but he's got something even better to be proud of now.

On Father's Day, Olson and his wife Nicole announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child later this year.

"Cooper is getting a baby brother in December," Olson wrote, jokingly referring to the couple's black Labrador.

In the photos, the Olsons showed off their ultrasound photos with a very happy dog. Cooper was wearing a bandanna with the words "promoted to big brother" written on it.

The couple were married in November 2021 at a big ceremony at the Four Seasons Atlanta.