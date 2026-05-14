Braves to honor Jermaine Dupri this summer with bobblehead

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The Brief The Atlanta Braves will celebrate Jermaine Dupri with a special bobblehead night on July 22. The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive the collectible. Dupri is expected to throw out the first pitch and DJ a pregame block party.



The Atlanta Braves will honor producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri this summer with a special celebration night and bobblehead giveaway at Truist Park.

What we know:

The event is scheduled for July 22, and will recognize Dupri’s impact on Atlanta’s music scene and his role in helping shape the city into a music powerhouse.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jermaine Dupri bobblehead. The celebration will also include a food truck serving menu items inspired by some of Dupri’s biggest hits.

Dupri is also expected to DJ a block party before the game and may bring out special guests. He is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Braves take on the San Diego Padres at 7:15 p.m. Click here for more information.