Braves 3-millionth fan gets special surprise at Truist Park

Cheering on the Atlanta Braves is always a good time, but one fan's trip to Truist Park became even better when she was crowned the team's 3 millionth fan of the season.

Acworth's Sherry Haberrman was shocked when she was pulled aside by the team and Blooper to hear the big news.

She received a number of prizes including a "3 Million" customized jersey, Delta Club tickets, a shopping spree at the Atlanta Braves Clubhouse Store, and more.

Haberrman says she's been supporting the Braves since 1974.

"I mean, it is beyond beyond. Who would have ever thought we'd be number 3 million through the doors," she said.

This is the seventh time in the Braves' franchise history that the team has had over 3 million fans in attendance and the second time that it's happened during the regular season at Truist Park.

The all-time attendance record was set in 1993 with more than 3.8 million.

The Braves will be back Thursday night for another game against the Cubs that will celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture.