Man, woman killed in shooting at Gwinnett County home

Detectives are investigating the death of two people after a shooting at a Gwinnett County home Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that police were called to a home on Braemore Drive around 9:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a domestic incident.

Inside the home, officers found a man dead and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom upstairs.

Medics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to officials, two children were downstairs in the home and were taken to safety by police.

Homicide detectives are at the scene trying to determine what led up to the deadly violence.

Police have not yet released the names of either victim pending the notification of the next of kin.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

