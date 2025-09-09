Man missing for more than a month found

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says the man was found. No further details were available.

-----

CANTON, Ga. – The search continues in Cherokee County for a man missing for more than a month.

What we know:

Deputies said 43-year-old Bradley Wiedemann was last seen leaving his home around 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.

He was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 Super Cab, white and gray in color, with an unknown Georgia temporary tag.

Wiedemann is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

What we don't know:

Investigators said it is not known where he was going, and he has not returned home.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or contact with Wiedemann is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.