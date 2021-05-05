Boy jumps from school bus in Walton County, troopers say

article

A Walton County student is recovering after jumping out a school bus window and onto a passing pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened along Georgia Highway 85 near Youth Monroe road around 2:30 p.m. The Georgia State Patrol said the bus was stopped in the turn lane when an 11-year-old boy jumped out of the right rear window of the bus and onto a passing pickup truck.

The child landed then landed on the highway, troopers said.

The boy was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta by Walton EMS. Troopers said the boy did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The boy was the only one on the bus at the time, troopers said.

The bus was not struck during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

