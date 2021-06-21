Police: Argument turns into deadly shooting on Atlanta road

article

Atlanta police need your help solving a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Boulevard on June 20.

Witnesses told officers that the incident happened during an argument between the suspect and the victim. At some point during the heated argument, police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the chest, killing him.

The gunman then fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

