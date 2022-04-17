Boston Logan Airport terminal evacuated over suspicious package

A suspicious package triggered evacuations at Terminal A at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday.

The Massachusetts State Police reopened the terminal after clearing a suspicious item inside a bag, later determining it was a degraded Playstation console, according to Boston 25 News.

The outlet reported that the console caused "abnormalities" in the image produced when it was x-rayed.

Videos filmed by Roy Hage outside the airport show emergency vehicles. An alarm sound can be heard.

"Due to recent delays and cancellations, passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport," airport officials tweeted.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.