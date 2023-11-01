'Booty Patrol' caught by deputies after causing a stir on Florida streets

Expand / Collapse search
By Dani Medina
Published 
Updated 4:06PM
Florida
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. - The elusive "Booty Patrol" is on the run no more. 

After warning the public about a driver impersonating law enforcement under the "Booty Patrol" moniker, the driver and vehicle have both been located by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office. 

A traffic stop was conducted Sunday, and the driver was given a citation regarding Florida State Statute 316.2397, which pertains to certain lights prohibited. 

Deputies first posted about the white Chevrolet Silverado on Monday – the day after the driver was located – clarifying that their post was intended to raise awareness about the driver impersonating law enforcement. 

"We want to emphasize that DCSO located the vehicle on Sunday, and our initial post aimed to raise awareness about this incident, ensuring that the public can avoid being duped by such individuals," the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents." 