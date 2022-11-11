Police searching for man accused of damaging Atlanta cell phone store

article

Atlanta police investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for reportedly damaging property at a local cell phone store.

Officials say at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, the suspect damaged the windows of a Boost Mobile store on the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard.

According to investigators, the damage happened during an argument between the man and an unknown woman.

Police shared surveillance footage of the man, who was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a white shirt.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).