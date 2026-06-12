Bonds denied for two suspects after sheriff's deputies trace explicit images

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The Brief Ware County sheriff's detectives arrested a man and a woman following an investigation into multiple child exploitation felonies in Waycross. Amy Michelle Crews, 45, allegedly took nude photos of a girl under 12 to sell them for driver's license reinstatement funds. Joel Christopher Heath, 42, remains held without bond at a local jail on seven felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.



A welfare check by Ware County sheriff's detectives in early June led to the felony arrests of a Waycross woman and a Blackshear man accused of exploiting a child under 12 years old, according to an official sheriff's office press release.

Ware County child exploitation arrest

What we know:

Acting on intelligence information received in early June, sheriff's detectives checked on the welfare of a child under 12 years old and uncovered evidence of digital abuse on a cell phone.

The phone belonged to 45-year-old Amy Michelle Crews of Waycross, who was on parole and subject to a Fourth Amendment waiver.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives discovered that Crews had taken nude images of the child and sent them to a man she knew for money.

Crews admitted to investigators that she sold the explicit images for personal gain and to get enough funds to get her driver’s license reinstated.

Investigators identified Crews' male associate as 42-year-old Joel Christopher Heath of Blackshear.

Following extensive interviews, search warrants filed on the cell phone, and a review of additional records, detectives established probable cause to arrest Heath for receiving the images.

Crews was arrested by Ware detectives last Tuesday, June 2, and Heath was arrested last Thursday, June 4.

Both appeared before a Ware County magistrate and remain held at the Ware County Jail with their bonds denied.

Ongoing Georgia police investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact relationship between the victim and the two suspects, or how long the alleged abuse had been occurring before the initial tip. While detectives are currently seeking additional search warrants and records to complete the investigation, the full extent of the digital distribution network remains unknown.

Waycross community tip line

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing under the direction of Det. Sgt. Dakota York, Det. Kyle Strickland, Det. Antony Phillips, and Det. Capt. Melissa Thrift. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call the Ware County Sheriff's Office voice tip line at 912-287-TIPS(8477) or submit an electronic message by clicking the large "TIP LINE" button at waresheriff.com. People who prefer to speak directly to a detective can call 912-287-4327 during business hours, or leave their name and contact details on the tip systems for a callback.

Waycross sheriff statement

What they're saying:

"I am saddened and troubled for many reasons, including my thoughts for the child affected by this case," Sheriff Carl James said. "Unfortunately, there will always be those that will make horrible choices that deeply hurt others. This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. I’m so glad that the Detectives’ fine work will hopefully ensure these individuals will be held accountable in the courts and that this young girl will get some help."