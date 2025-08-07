Bond denied for woman charged in South Fulton lieutenant's death

The Brief Santoria Latrice McLean was denied bond after being charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a fatal crash that killed South Fulton Police Captain Helio Garcia. McLean's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.194, over twice the legal limit, and she was driving at 98 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. The South Fulton Police Department and Garcia's family expressed the devastating impact of his loss, emphasizing his dedication as a public servant.



A judge has denied bond for Santoria Latrice McLean, the driver accused of killing South Fulton Police Captain Helio Garcia in an April head-on crash.

The backstory:

McLean, 31, faces eight charges, including vehicular homicide and reckless driving, following the fatal collision on April 15. Investigators say McLean was driving at 98 miles per hour in a 45-miles-per-hour zone when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with Captain Garcia's cruiser. Garcia, 47, was on duty at the time of the crash.

Santoria Latrice McLean (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

A blood test taken at the hospital revealed McLean's blood alcohol content to be 0.194, more than twice the legal limit. The state argued for McLean to remain without bond, and the judge agreed.

Garcia, a husband and father of three, was rushed to the hospital along with McLean, but he did not survive his injuries. McLean was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on crash on April 15, 2025. (South Fulton Police Department)

What they're saying:

"She is a danger to the community and the people within it. She does have one prior felony conviction from Green County Superior Court. It was a possession of MDMA, which is a 2021 conviction. She finished that probation approximately four months before this event," prosecutor Adam Abbate told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall during Thursday’s hearing.

"The devastation that has caused, not only for the family and the police department's been… devastating, Lieutenant Garcia gave his life not only for the officers that are here, but for all these people that are in the galley. He served as a, as a public servant for many, many years. There are so many resources that are available to people out there when they make the choice to drink and drive Ubers, Lyfts. Those choices were not made that night and the ultimate sacrifice that Captain Garcia faced by giving his life. Has been very hard for the agency and our community," South Fulton Police Lt. Helen Weathers told the court.

Garcia's father also spoke at the hearing. The officer's 16-year-old daughter wrote the court a letter describing the loss of her beloved father.

Santoria Latrice McLean attends a bond hearing in a Fulton County courtroom on Aug. 7, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we know:

Several members of the South Fulton Police Department attended the hearing to show support for Garcia's family. The department also requested that McLean’s bond be revoked.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but authorities have not yet determined why McLean veered into oncoming traffic.

What's next:

Garcia will remain in jail until her next court appearance.