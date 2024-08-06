Bond denied again for former Douglas County HS coach accused of sexual assault

article

Bond has been denied again Monday for the former Douglas County high school coach who was arrested in May for possible sexual misconduct.

Kerry Hood, who coached girls' track and football at Lithia Springs High School, was accused by a student of sexual assault, including aggravated sodomy. The sexual misconduct reportedly took place for more than 6 months at the school and out of state before it was reported.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Lithia Springs HS coach accused of sexual misconduct denied bond

Hood had been offered the head football coach position at Arabia Mountain High School in DeKalb County before the arrest. That offer was withdrawn after he was put in jail.

The judge denied the bond because the judge felt Hood posed a significant threat or danger to the community and a significant risk or intimidation or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice, according to court documents.

Hood, 47, told the court in his previous appearance in May that he had been a teacher for 7 years and a teacher's assistant for 10 years before that.