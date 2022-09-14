Boil water notice lifted for Summerville residents

Water has been fully restored in hard-hit Summerville after major flooding over the Labor Day Weekend disrupted service.

The boil water notice for Summerville was lifted as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

City Hall released a statement this afternoon stating that all water samples were negative.

Officials also confirmed no bacteria remained in the City of Summerville Water System.

Any resident of Summerville who does not have water is advised to call City Hall at 706-859-0900.

Citizens can also still find bottled water on site there.

Torrential rains pounded northwest Georgia over the Labor Day Weekend causing massive flooding. Summerville’s water treatment plant had been completely submerged, leaving about 8,500 households without water for the last seven days.

The water pumps were turned on last Thursday, but all the households impacted were not receiving water until Monday.

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties to assist in the access to funds as residents do what they can to get their lives back on track.