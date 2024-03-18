Expand / Collapse search

Another Boeing mishap: Windshield cracks while landing in Portland

By Will Wixey
Published 
Travel
FOX 13 Seattle

PORTLAND, Ore. - An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landed and cracked its windshield, marking another mishap the plane maker has faced this year.

The flight came from Arlington, Virginia, and landed in Portland, Oregon. Reports say the crack happened as the plane was landing.

No one was hurt during the landing.

Alaska Airlines provided a statement after the incident, saying their Boeing 737's have several layers of panes in their windshields to ensure pressure stays the same, even if the inner pane cracks.

Alaska also says the plane will be inspected and repaired.

Featured

Boeing lawsuit: Seat belt saved passenger sitting next to door plug blowout
article

Boeing lawsuit: Seat belt saved passenger sitting next to door plug blowout

If it weren't for his seatbelt, a passenger who was on an Alaska Airlines flight over Oregon would have been sucked out of the plane, according to a recent lawsuit against Boeing.

This comes as the CEO of United Airlines reassured passengers that the airline is safe after two recent mishaps involving Boeing planes.

Last Friday, a Boeing 737 jet had a missing panel after it landed in Oregon.

A tire also fell from a United Boeing 777 shortly after takeoff.

Tire falls off Boeing plane, hits car below

The Boeing Machinist's Union will take center stage today as they work to negotiate a new long-term contract. They say the goal is to work towards a new contract that recognizes 32,000 union members' skills and dedication to the company. This comes after Boeing continues to make headlines, the latest being a tire that fell off a plane mid-takeoff, hitting a car below.

CEO Scott Kirby said United's teams are reviewing each case to understand what happened. He also said the company will use what it learns in safety training and procedures.

"Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety," Kirby said. "While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.