Bodycam: Police chase down man accused of machete attack in Atlanta

Newly released video shows Atlanta police officers chasing down a bicyclist accused of attacking someone with a machete.

Police say they spotted 25-year-old Damion Davenport on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway on July 18.

According to investigators, Davenport was believed to have attacked someone with a machete on May 10.

When officers tried to stop the man, officials say he tried to get away on a bicycle, leading to a chase.

Dashcam footage showed Davenport dodging cars while biking toward traffic on the Atlanta road.

"He just dropped the machete at the intersection back there," one officer is heard saying on the video.

Davenport later ditched his ride and tried to run off, but was taken into custody.

He's now facing charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, giving false information to a police officer, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and riding a bicycle on the right side of the roadway.

Damion Davenport (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Davenport had multiple outstanding warrants.