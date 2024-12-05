Bodycam: Atlanta police chase down home break-in suspect in Buckhead

Atlanta police have released bodycam video showing the arrest of a home burglary suspect after a chase in Buckhead.

Investigators say surveillance footage caught 33-year-old Kenneth Whack walking through a home on Biscayne Drive NW on the morning of Oct. 9.

According to police, Whack stole a gun from the home while wearing multicolored socks on his hands.

The homeowner reportedly saw Whack on his security cameras and gave a description to police. That description helped officers find Whack at a nearby apartment complex.

Body cam footage showed Atlanta officers chasing Whack down as he attempted to run through the complex and climb over a fence. Police say he was still wearing the socks on his hands.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Officers say they recovered the stolen gun under a bush in the complex.

Whack is charged with first-degree burglary, criminal trespass/damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.