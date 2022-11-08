Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders

article

Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area.

Officers spotted the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria around Fairburn Road SW. When they tried to stop the car, police say the driver, Jadarius Carr, ditched the vehicle at a nearby gas station and took off running.

After a short chase through a nearby playground, officers eventually took Carr into custody. At the time of his arrest, police say Carr had multiple cell phones and a firearm in his possession.

According to investigators, Carr was wanted for two murders, an aggravated assault charged in DeKalb County, and an aggravated assault charge out of Fulton County.

Warning: This clip has explicit language.

"We’d like to commend our officers for their quick response and for apprehending this dangerous suspect without incident," the Atlanta Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Thanks to their efforts, this repeat offender is now behind bars and the city of Atlanta is a little safer."