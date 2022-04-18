Body video shows moments after mother, child hit by rideshare driver at Atlanta's airport

Atlanta Police Department bodycam shows a mom holding her daughter moments after a motorist struck the family at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It happened earlier this month when the pedestrian -- escorting two young children -- attempted to cross in the crosswalk from the terminal building to the parking garage.

A rideshare driver told police he failed to pay attention when he drove in the adjacent travel lanes and collided with the family. That driver was charged.

An infant was ejected from a stroller and landed on the pavement.

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY BEING REVIEWED AFTER ACCIDENT AT ATLANTA'S AIRPORT

The primary security responsibility for the terminal travel lanes rests with non-sworn officers, not police.

Michael Bond, a member of the Atlanta City Council, believes the airport should review how those officers are deployed.

"There needs to be a designated officer assigned to ensure pedestrians as well as the motorists can move safely from the terminal to the decks," Bond said.

The accident, which did not result in any serious injuries, occurred in the middle of the night.

A spokesperson for the airport general manager says staffing provided by the curb officers is determined by estimated travel flow. Given the time of the incident, no additional staffing is believed necessary for those hours.