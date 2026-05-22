Body pulled from Dog River Reservoir; deputies release tattoo photos to identify
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(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police in Douglasville are working to identify a body that was pulled from a waterway last week.
The body, a male, was recovered from the Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166 on May 15, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators are asking the public to take a look at renderings and photographs of the male's tattoos.
Anyone who recognizes the tattoos or has information regarding the male’s identity is asked to contact:
- Investigator Natalie Poulk — 770-876-4116, npoulk@sheriff.douglas.ga.us
- Investigator Shippey — 678-486-1251, ashippey@sheriff.douglas.ga.us
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a new release by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The renderings and photos of the tattoos were provided by the sheriff's office.