Body of 46-year old boater found in Lake Lanier, DNR says

The Georgia Department of Natural resources said the search for a 46-year-old boater missing at Lake Lanier is over.

Officials said wardens found the body of 46-year-old Cumming resident James Lindsey on Sunday morning.

Officials located his body using sector scan sonar and recovered him by using a remote-operated vehicle.

Officials said Lindsey entered the water to work on his boat at Mary Alice Park 0on Thursday but did not resurface.

The DNR turned over Lindsey's body to the Forsyth County Coroner.

Officials resumed a days-long search on Sunday morning after an unsuccessful search on Saturday.

