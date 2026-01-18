Body of man missing since December found in Doraville

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The body of 68-year-old Shaowei Zhou, who had been missing since December, was discovered Saturday off Buford Highway in Doraville. (FOX 5)

The Brief The body of 68-year-old Shaowei Zhou, who had been missing since December, was discovered Saturday off Buford Highway in Doraville. Two suspects are in custody. Investigators are working with the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.



Two people have been arrested after the body of a man missing since December was found in Doraville, according to police.

What we know:

Shaowei Zhou, 68, was found Saturday in a shopping area in the 4800 block of Buford Highway. Doraville police confirmed that two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the discovery.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene observed officers scouring the area and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents processing the scene. The GBI said agents were just assisting police.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the cause of death, how long Zhou had been deceased, and the specific charges against the two suspects have not yet been released. Because the names of the individuals in custody are currently being withheld, their specific charges could not be verified.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Doraville Police Department and the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for further information.