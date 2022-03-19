Body found under blanket in NW Atlanta, officials say

Someone discovered a body underneath a blanket off of a northwest Atlanta road and authorities are investigating how it got there.

Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed a man's corpse was found off of Harwell Road.

The investigation is near St. Paul of the Cross Church and Sandy Creek.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE