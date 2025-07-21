Man's body found near private dock on Lake Lanier, police investigating

article

The Brief Forsyth County authorities are investigating the death of a man found in Lake Lanier over the weekend. The 64-year-old man was found on Sunday afternoon near a private dock off of the 7800 block of Bamby Road. The death is at least the fourth connected to the infamous Georgia lake this year.



Police in Forsyth County are investigating after a man's body was found in Lake Lanier over the weekend.

Authorities say the man was found on Sunday afternoon at a private dock off of the 7800 block of Bamby Road.

What we know:

Firefighters say the 64-year-old man had been pulled from the water by people who found him before they could arrive.

The man's death remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's identity and are working to confirm that he died by drowning.

It is unclear what happened in the moments before the man went into the lake.

Lake Lanier deaths

Dig deeper:

This is at least the fourth death connected with the notorious Georgia lake so far this year.

In February, a local fisherman found 56-year-old Lilburn resident Murtuza Mansoorali Sayani's body near a boat ramp near Six Mile Creek Park.

In May, 40-year-old Dustin Valencia was reported missing after he failed to pick up his children from school. His body was found at Little Ridge Park days later. Friends say he was training for a triathlon and had likely gone kayaking for exercise.

Less than a month later, officials say 27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria fell into the water while on a boat trip with friends and did not resurface. His body was found after an extensive day-and-a-half search.