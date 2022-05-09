Expand / Collapse search
Body found in trash chute at Atlanta retirement community

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after they say a body was found in a trash chute Monday at a retirement community.

The body was discovered at The Atrium at College Town on Joseph E Lowery Blvd in southwest Atlanta.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

It's unclear how the body got into the chute.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.