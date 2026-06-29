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Body found at Armuchee Park in Floyd County after reported drowning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Rome
Published June 29, 2026 11:34 PM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 11:34 PM EDT
article

This image of Armuchee Park was posted to the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation's Facebook page on June 6, 2025. (Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation)

The Brief

    • Authorities recovered a body from Armuchee Park in Floyd County on Monday evening following reports of a drowning.
    • Police and emergency crews spent several hours searching the park grounds before the body was eventually located.

ROME, Ga. - A body has been found in a popular Floyd County park after a report of a drowning on Monday.

What we know:

It happened at Armuchee Park on Jones Mill Road. According to the Floyd County Police Department, fire responders were called to the park on Monday evening after a reported drowning.

Authorities spent several hours searching the park. A body was eventually located.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or gender of the person whose body was recovered. It remains unknown what specific circumstances led up to the reported drowning or exactly how long the recovery efforts took.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Floyd County Police Department, who explained how emergency crews were called to the scene , as well as operational updates from responding fire personnel. 

RomeNews