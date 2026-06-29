Body found at Armuchee Park in Floyd County after reported drowning

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The Brief Authorities recovered a body from Armuchee Park in Floyd County on Monday evening following reports of a drowning. Police and emergency crews spent several hours searching the park grounds before the body was eventually located.



A body has been found in a popular Floyd County park after a report of a drowning on Monday.

What we know:

It happened at Armuchee Park on Jones Mill Road. According to the Floyd County Police Department, fire responders were called to the park on Monday evening after a reported drowning.

Authorities spent several hours searching the park. A body was eventually located.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or gender of the person whose body was recovered. It remains unknown what specific circumstances led up to the reported drowning or exactly how long the recovery efforts took.