Expand / Collapse search

Body found while police investigated vehicle fire in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating after a body was found in South Fulton. 

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the South Fulton Police Department went to the scene of a vehicle fire on 4100 block of Union Road. 

Officers apparently discovered human remains when they arrived. 

Detectives were investigating Saturday night. 

FOX 5 Atlanta will provide more updates when they become available.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.