Body found while police investigated vehicle fire in South Fulton

Police are investigating after a body was found in South Fulton.

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the South Fulton Police Department went to the scene of a vehicle fire on 4100 block of Union Road.

Officers apparently discovered human remains when they arrived.

Detectives were investigating Saturday night.

