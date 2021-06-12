Body found while police investigated vehicle fire in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating after a body was found in South Fulton.
At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the South Fulton Police Department went to the scene of a vehicle fire on 4100 block of Union Road.
Officers apparently discovered human remains when they arrived.
Detectives were investigating Saturday night.
