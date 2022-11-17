Video shows suspected car thief speeding away from traffic stop, man spotted by police helicopter

article

Video from Atlanta Police Department body cameras and a helicopter captured the arrest of a suspected car thief.

Atlanta police said Ralique Robinson was driving a car stolen from Alabama when officers stopped him for not having valid tags or insurance. He went to Fulton County Jail on Nov. 11 after an Atlanta police helicopter tracked him down when he tried to escape a traffic stop in Zone 3, which covers southeast Atlanta.

Police said officers saw a gun and smelled marijuana when they approached the car, which had multiple people inside. Video shows the car speeding off as police approached the backseat window.

Atlanta police K-9s and Air Units tracked the car. The helicopter found one of the suspects hiding behind a home. Police arrested the man, Robinson, after a short pursuit on foot.

Police said Robinson had been driving the car and faces several charges:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana, less than an ounce

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fleeing and Eluding

Obstruction of Justice

Police said investigators are still looking for two other men.

"We would like to Thank and commend our Zone 3 officers, K-9 Unit, and Air Unit for their excellent teamwork in arresting Mr. Robinson and recovering yet another stolen vehicle!" Atlanta police wrote on Facebook.