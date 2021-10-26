Body cam video records as DUI suspect slams into Atlanta officer

Dramatic body-cam video shows the terrifying moments when a speeding car slammed into an Atlanta police officer.

It happened along Interstate 20, near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Officer Duc Vo responded to a call of a stranded car when an accused drunk driver hit him.

The officer put on his flashing lights.

He was walking over to check on the driver when another car rammed the back of his patrol car.

"It was very scary," said Officer Duc Vo. "I was hurt pretty badly. My left leg was swollen up – my right shoulder –massive pain –I couldn’t move it. Yo, I could’ve died."

Officer Vo was seriously hurt.

He’s still recovering from those injuries.

His car is severely damaged.

Atlanta police identify the driver of the speeding car as Annette Stewart.

She's charged with DUI and reckless driving.

