Body cam footage captures arrest of highway robbery suspect

A man was arrested, accused of robbing a driver whose car broke down on the side of the road. The hold-up happened on Friday on Buford Drive near Interstate 985 in Buford. Police say the crook held a gun to the victim and got away with $12,000.

"The victim, in this case, was just changing a tire," said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnet County Police Department. "The suspect approached him on foot and asked him for a ride."

The victim told the man he was going the other way. "The suspect produced a weapon, a handgun and placed it on his lower back," Madiedo said.

Gwinnett County police released body cam images showing the arrest of a man wanted for a roadside robbery along Buford Drive near I-985 on Sept. 20, 2024. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators say the crook ordered the victim toward the woods. "He told him to get on the ground and started going through his pockets," Madiedo said.

The suspect found a bank envelope on the victim. "He had just finished selling a vehicle and had about $12,000 with him," Madiedo said.

The man with the gun stole the money and took off running.

Johnny Roque (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

An officer spotted a man along I-985, who he said resembled the suspect. Body cam video shows the officer handcuffing the suspect. "Put your hands behind your back, right now," the officer said to the suspect. Police arrested Johnny Roque.

"We were able to apprehend the suspect in about 30 minutes," Madiedo said.

The story that began so horribly ended well, at least for the victim.

Gwinnett County police are investigating a roadside robbery along Buford Drive near I-985 on Sept. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

"We were able to locate the actual money the victim lost. The victim recovered his money," Madiedo said.

Gwinnett County police say call 911 or their non-emergency number if your car breaks down on the highway or in a dark area. They can try to help you with the problem or at least provide protection while you wait for a tow.