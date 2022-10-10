Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee

article

Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police.

He was unsuccessful.

As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash.

The investigators immediately ran after him. One of them appeared to tackle the suspect.

Deputies with the sheriff's Scorpion Unit said they were on Fairburn and Martin Luther Kind Jr. roads on Sept. 28 to help the Atlanta Police Department conduct field interviews on two known gang members.

They said one of the men they were talking to in the video was 21-year-old John Gates.

He was wanted on probation violation for two counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.