Body cam video: Atlanta police officers save life of unconscious driver with Narcan

article

Body cam footage shows an Atlanta police officer breaking a car window to rescue a driver found unconscious behind the wheel.

Officials say on the night of Feb. 9, officers were called to an auto accident near the intersection of Peters Street and McDaniel Street.

At the scene, officers found a crashed Buick sedan with its doors locked and a man who appeared to be not conscious in the driver's seat. A witness told officers that the driver had a medical emergency.

The responding officer used his baton to break the passenger window of the car, cutting himself but allowing him to get into the car and pull the man out.

"Let's lay him on the ground," the officer can be heard saying in the footage.

Officials say the driver had the symptoms of an opioid overdose, so the officers grabbed Narcan from their patrol vehicle and administered the drug.

After receiving the Narcan, the man slowly became responsive.

"He's good. He's starting to look around," another officer said in the recording.

Medics transported the driver to the hospital for further treatment.

"This incident is a great example of first responders working together to help save the life of one of our citizens," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.