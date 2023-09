The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on Oct. 3 in Douglasville.

It's happening in the community room of Municipal Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

But, you'll have to make an appointment on their website. Click here to do so. https://www.redcross.org/

Use the promo code CDPD.

All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.