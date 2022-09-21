VIDEO: 13-year-old blind dog who fell into 15-foot hole rescued in Pasadena

A 13-year-old blind dog who fell into a construction hole in Pasadena is safe and was reunited with its owner Tuesday.

Rescuers were sent to the 700 block of North Lake Avenue, the former site of a Carl's Jr. restaurant, at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena.

According to the Pasadena Fire Department, the dog fell into a 15-foot hole dug near a trench. The canine was rescued in about 13 minutes and was uninjured, officials said.

Arcadia, South Pasadena, and Glendale fire departments also assisted in the rescue.

City News Service contributed to this report.