Blaze displaces eight from Dekalb County homes

An apartment fire on East Ponce de Leon Avenue on Wednesday morning is leaving eight people displaced, the American Red Cross of Georgia said.

Authorities responded to a call about a fire on East Ponce de Leon Avenue at approximately 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County fire engines converged on the blaze and shut down the busy road between Commerce Drive and Sycamore Place.

Decatur police said the street re-opened at 10:27 a.m.

Sherry Nicholson, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Georgia, said the fire affected a 12-unit apartment building and left eight people homeless.

She said the Red Cross provided assistance for immediate emergency needs, including temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal health items.

She said a Red Cross caseworker will continue to help the eight people recover from the fire.

Officials have not released details regarding the fire investigation or its cause.

