Blaze causes heavy damage at Peachtree Corners apartment complex

Gwinnett County firefighters said no one was seriously injured after a blaze early Friday morning that scorched a Peachtree Corners apartment complex.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services respond to Rosemont Peachtree Corners at around 12:49 a.m. When they arrived, they saw flames through the roof.

Crews made sure all the units were evacuated.

Firefighters used hoses to prevent the fire from spreading and used turrets on the ladder truck after the roof collapsed over the apartment where the fire started.

Investigators believe the fire started on the back porch and was ruled accidental with the ignition source determined to be coals from a charcoal grill.

Officials said people in 12 units were displaced and are receiving assistance residents of 12 units were displaced and are being assisted by apartment management and the Red Cross.