Black History Month Profile: Groundbreaking journalist and activist Xernona Clayton

From the movement to the media, Xernona Clayton is a woman of many accomplishments.

And at 90 years old, she says she still has a lot more work to do.

FOX 5's Portia Bruner sat down with the woman who credited for helping Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. plan protests, organizing Black physicians who wanted to desegregate Atlanta hospitals and creating the first primetime television show hosted by a Black woman in the South--right here in the studios of WAGA-TV.

And to think, many people hadn't even heard of her until she shared a hilarious tale at the funeral for dear friend Congressman John Lewis.

Here's a look at the legendary contributions of Xernona Clayton.