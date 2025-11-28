Black Friday weather: Bitter cold start with little warming ahead

The Brief Coldest Thanksgiving in more than 10 years followed by freezing Black Friday morning Highs stay below 50 degrees today despite sunshine Rain moves in Sunday with waves of showers throughout the day



Metro Atlanta woke up to another bitterly cold morning Friday, with temperatures dipping to or below freezing across much of the region. The cold snap follows what was the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a decade, when the high reached only 53 degrees — well below the seasonal average of 61.

Friday morning brought widespread lows in the 20s and low 30s, including 29 degrees in Canton and freezing conditions in Gainesville and Griffin. Despite sunshine, temperatures are expected to struggle throughout the day, with most communities failing to reach 50 degrees.

Shoppers heading out for Black Friday deals are urged to bundle up, as wind chills will make midday temperatures in the low 40s feel even colder. Conditions will be cold again Friday night, with lows returning to the 20s area-wide.

Saturday is expected to bring sunshine and slightly milder air, with Atlanta forecast to reach the mid-50s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of light, steady rain that is expected to move in on Sunday. Forecasters say the system will bring waves of showers through much of the day, but no severe weather is expected.

Today (Friday)

🌤️ High: 49°

🥶 Morning Low: 28–32°

💨 Feels like below 40° much of the day; mostly sunny but cold.

Tonight

❄️ Low: 22–28°

Clear and very cold overnight.

Saturday

☀️ High: 54°

🌡️ Slight warm-up with increasing clouds late.

Sunday

🌧️ High: 50°

🌦️ On-and-off rain beginning early morning; no severe storms expected.

Monday

⛅ High: 53°

Dry break before more rain returns Tuesday.