When do stores open on Black Friday this year?

The Thanksgiving holiday shopping season is approaching as consumers eager to get a head start on Christmas shopping or seeking bargains on personal items will flood stores to take advantage of deals during Black Friday.

With most of your favorite retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving, many will be open for business on Black Friday, Nov. 28, but store hours may vary depending on location.

Here’s a complete list of Black Friday store hours:

Target

Target – Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Walmart

Walmart – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Best Buy – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Costco – Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Executive members can start shopping at 9 a.m.)

Foot Locker

Foot Locker – Black Friday: Hours may vary by location

GameStop

GameStop – Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Apple

Apple – Black Friday: Hours will vary depending on the location and consumers can check Apple’s store locator tool on Apple.com for specific holiday hours for your local store.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ashley HomeStore

Ashley HomeStore – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Hours may vary by location/mall)

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Holiday hours may vary by location, and patrons can check Barnes & Noble’s website .

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club – Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Belk

Belk – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard’s

Dillard’s – Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DSW

DSW – Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below

Five Below – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GAP

GAP – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (varies by stores)

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

Home Depot – Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HomeGoods

HomeGoods – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

IKEA

IKEA – Black Friday: Regular hours. Store hours may vary by location, and you can visit IKEA's website .

JCPenney

JCPenney – Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m. and store closing times may vary by location. Check JCPenney’s website for store hours.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s – Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s – Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Macy’s

Macy’s – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls

Marshalls – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm – Black Friday: Opens 8 or 9 a.m. Comsumers can check the specific hours for your local store using the Mattress Firm store locator on their website to confirm opening and closing times.

Michaels

Michaels – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom – Black Friday: Store hours are either 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. local time, and closing at either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. local time. Store-specific hours are available on Nordstrom.com .

Old Navy

Old Navy – Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m. but store closing times may vary depending on the location. Check store hours at OldNavy.com .

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Office Depot & OfficeMax – Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m. Check store hours at OfficeDepot.com .

Petco

Petco – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PetSmart

PetSmart – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

REI

REI – Closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday as part of the retailer’s annual "Opt Outside" tradition.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club – Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m. Shoppers can check the retailer’s website for store hours.

Sephora

Sephora – Black Friday: Regular hours. Consumers can use the company's store locator to find specific store hours.

Staples

Staples – Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

T.J.Maxx – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. but shoppers should check their local store's website for specific hours, as they can vary by location.

