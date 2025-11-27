When do stores open on Black Friday this year?
The Thanksgiving holiday shopping season is approaching as consumers eager to get a head start on Christmas shopping or seeking bargains on personal items will flood stores to take advantage of deals during Black Friday.
With most of your favorite retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving, many will be open for business on Black Friday, Nov. 28, but store hours may vary depending on location.
Here’s a complete list of Black Friday store hours:
Target
Target – Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
Walmart
Walmart – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Best Buy
Best Buy – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Costco
Costco – Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Executive members can start shopping at 9 a.m.)
Foot Locker
Foot Locker – Black Friday: Hours may vary by location
GameStop
GameStop – Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Apple
Apple – Black Friday: Hours will vary depending on the location and consumers can check Apple’s store locator tool on Apple.com for specific holiday hours for your local store.
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ashley HomeStore
Ashley HomeStore – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Hours may vary by location/mall)
Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Holiday hours may vary by location, and patrons can check Barnes & Noble’s website.
Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club – Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Belk
Belk – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dillard’s
Dillard’s – Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
DSW
DSW – Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Five Below
Five Below – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GAP
GAP – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (varies by stores)
Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Home Depot
Home Depot – Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HomeGoods
HomeGoods – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
IKEA
IKEA – Black Friday: Regular hours. Store hours may vary by location, and you can visit IKEA's website.
JCPenney
JCPenney – Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m. and store closing times may vary by location. Check JCPenney’s website for store hours.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s – Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s – Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
Macy’s
Macy’s – Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Marshalls
Marshalls – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm – Black Friday: Opens 8 or 9 a.m. Comsumers can check the specific hours for your local store using the Mattress Firm store locator on their website to confirm opening and closing times.
Michaels
Michaels – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom – Black Friday: Store hours are either 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. local time, and closing at either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. local time. Store-specific hours are available on Nordstrom.com.
Old Navy
Old Navy – Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m. but store closing times may vary depending on the location. Check store hours at OldNavy.com.
Office Depot & OfficeMax
Office Depot & OfficeMax – Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m. Check store hours at OfficeDepot.com.
Petco
Petco – Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PetSmart
PetSmart – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
REI
REI – Closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday as part of the retailer’s annual "Opt Outside" tradition.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club – Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m. Shoppers can check the retailer’s website for store hours.
Sephora
Sephora – Black Friday: Regular hours. Consumers can use the company's store locator to find specific store hours.
Staples
Staples – Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
T.J. Maxx
T.J.Maxx – Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. but shoppers should check their local store's website for specific hours, as they can vary by location.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Retailmenot.com and store websites that list their Black Friday hours. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.