3 Birmingham men arrested during traffic stop on suspicion of ID theft

Three men from Birmingham are facing identity theft charges in Coweta County after deputies there stopped a car because the driver had an expired license.

Deputies say the three men were in a Tesla rented in Fayetteville. Deputies were curious that men drove from Birmingham to Fayette County to rent a car. Inside the car, deputies say they found a number of credit cards that were not in the trio’s name. Some of them were brand new, with the activation stickers still on.

Deputies say the three face charges of theft of financial transaction cards as well as third-degree forgery.

Deputies say they also found a number of firearms as well as a black ski mask and gloves.

Deputies say the search of the car came after they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

They say they also found marijuana and illegal oxycodone pills.

Deputies say it appeared that the multiple cards had never been swiped. They say they also found a check for $9,000 that was written out to someone else and not to any of the three men.