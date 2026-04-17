Bird flu confirmed in southeast Georgia backyard flock

The Brief A backyard flock in Pierce County tested positive for a highly contagious bird flu. State officials killed about 60 birds, including chickens and ducks, to stop the virus from spreading. Officials are still monitoring for any other potential infections in the southeast Georgia area.



Georgia agriculture officials are responding to a confirmed case of bird flu in a backyard coop in Pierce County.

Bird flu found in Pierce County flock

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a private backyard flock. The owner contacted the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network after birds began dying about a week ago. Samples were taken Wednesday and sent to laboratories at the University of Georgia and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to confirm the infection.

The flock consisted of about 60 chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys. To prevent further spread, officials killed the birds and the owner disinfected the area. Investigators believe the flock was infected by a wild bird.

Monitoring for further infections

What we don't know:

While the immediate flock was handled, it is unclear if any wild birds in the surrounding area still carry the virus or if other backyard coops have been exposed. Officials have not yet identified any other positive cases in the immediate vicinity.

No commercial farms nearby

Local perspective:

The detection occurred in a rural part of southeast Georgia. State officials noted there are no commercial poultry or dairy farms within a 6-mile radius of the infected site. Georgia is the top poultry producer in the country, making biosecurity a major priority for the state's economy.

Georgia officials respond to outbreak

What they're saying:

"We are working around the clock to protect our state’s poultry industry. Our team acted swiftly to respond to the detection of HPAI, implement containment protocols, and limit the potential spread of the disease," Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper said.

Harper noted that since the national outbreak began in 2022, Georgia has seen less than 0.25% of the cases despite its high production. "This underscores the effectiveness of strong biosecurity practices and the dedication of our animal health professionals and poultry producers."

How to report sick birds

What you can do:

People with backyard coops should watch their birds closely. If you notice a sudden increase in sick birds or deaths, you are asked to call the Avian Influenza Hotline at 770-766-6850.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, which issued a report on the Pierce County detection, as well as statements from Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper.