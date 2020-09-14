Bindi Irwin posts pregnancy update: ‘We can’t wait to teach our little one’

Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi has given fans an update on her pregnancy.

The 22-year-old conservationist and media personality posted a photo of herself alongside husband Chandler Powell, 23, on Instagram.

Bindi can be seen holding her sonogram to the camera in addition to a blanketed baby kangaroo nestled in her other arm. Powell stands beside her while holding a koala close to his chest.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” Bindi captioned her Saturday post for her 3.8 million followers. “Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now!”

The mother-to-be noted that she and her husband have plans to involve their future child in their conservation work. Much like Bindi’s famous zookeeper father did with her before his untimely demise in 2006.

“We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much,” Bindi wrote. “Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

Bindi’s pregnancy update comes six months after she married Powell in a socially-distant wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo, also known as the “Home of The Crocodile Hunter.”

The pair announced they were expecting a “Baby Wildlife Warrior” last month with a photo of them holding a miniature safari shirt, which was also posted to Instagram.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” Bindi wrote at the time. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Bindi and Powell’s baby is due to be born in 2021.

The pair live in Beerwah, Australia. They had been together for almost six years before they tied the knot, according to an article on Discovery.

