Billie Eilish addresses body shamers in short film ‘Not My Responsibility’

Billie Eilish took another thinly veiled shot at body shamers -- and this time the clap back came in the form of a new short film.

In the project, titled “Not My Responsibility," which first debuted during her "Where Do We Go?" world tour, the 18-year-old pop music superstar carefully disrobes as she responds to negative image comments strewn her way about her figure and her choice to don baggy clothing as a mechanism of defense to the hate.

“Do you know me? Really know me?" Eilish asks before stating: "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body."

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it,” she continued as she unzips an oversized black hoodie. “Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching, always. Nothing I do goes unseen.”

Eilish maintains: “So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief if I lived by them I’d never be able to move."

She then proceeds to ask questions of her detractors.

“Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller?” she ponders. “Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with is it not what you wanted?”

