Big Tigger returns to V-103 morning show after criminal charges cleared

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The Brief Atlanta radio personality Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan is returning to "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on V-103 after stepping away following a June arrest. The decision comes after the Fulton County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute domestic violence charges against him. Station officials confirmed the host will resume his regular broadcasting schedule alongside co-host Francesca Amiker.



Atlanta radio host Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan will return to the V-103 airwaves after he was cleared of all criminal charges in a previous domestic violence case involving his estranged wife.

What we know:

Station officials at V-103 confirmed Morgan will resume his role hosting "The Big Tigger Morning Show" alongside co-host Francesca Amiker weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The move follows a multi-month absence from the program that had generated interest among listeners. Big Tigger, a long-standing voice in local radio and entertainment, is expected to step back into his primary role on the broadcast on Monday, Sept. 14.

The backstory:

The legal battle began after Morgan was arrested in June by Sandy Springs police following a May domestic dispute involving his estranged wife, Alicia Brown. Brown accused Morgan of pushing her into a door and causing a facial injury, leading to initial charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children. Morgan consistently denied the allegations. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office later declined to prosecute the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Big Tigger won't face charges in domestic violence case

The dispute extended into broader legal matters between the former couple. In July, Brown was arrested on Interstate 85 in Hart County after law enforcement flagged an active warrant. Brown subsequently filed a federal lawsuit against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, alleging the arrest was unlawful and questioning communications between Morgan and law enforcement. Additionally, Morgan's morning co-host, Francesca Amiker, filed a separate federal defamation lawsuit against Brown.

RELATED: Big Tigger's co-host sues his wife in federal defamation suit

What we don't know:

V-103 didn't disclose the private discussions, executive decisions, or Human Resources steps that led to putting him back on the air.