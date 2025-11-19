Big John’s Christmas Trees teams up with The Works for indoor tree lot

The Brief Big John’s Christmas Trees and The Works on the Upper Westside are teaming up for an indoor Christmas tree shopping experience. The Works is one of six locations this year for Big John’s Christmas Trees, a family-owned business that’s been an Atlanta holiday tradition for more than seven decades. The shopping experience at The Works also includes a holiday-themed lounge space designed by Ballard Designs and will host regular pop-up beer and wine tastings.



Who says you have to be freezing cold while picking out your Christmas tree?

Big John’s Christmas Trees and The Works on the Upper Westside (1295 Chattahoochee Avenue) are teaming up for an indoor Christmas tree shopping experience set to open to the public today. The space is scheduled to stay open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily through December 23rd, giving shoppers plenty of time to stop by and choose the perfect tree for their home.

The Works is one of six locations this year for Big John’s Christmas Trees, a family-owned business that’s been an Atlanta holiday tradition for more than seven decades. It all began in 1949, when "Big John" Livaditis linked up with a Christmas tree grower to sell trees at the Zesto Drive-In on Peachtree Road across from Brookwood Station. Today, Big John’s family continues to carry on the legacy of offering the best firs and pines harvested from North American farms.

Along with the trees, the shopping experience at The Works also includes a holiday-themed lounge space designed by Ballard Designs and will host regular pop-up beer and wine tastings. And, of course, The Works itself is celebrating the holidays with a long list of activities for families, including photos with Santa, a gift-wrapping workshop on December 7th, and an ugly sweater-themed party on December 13th.

For more information on Big John’s Christmas Trees at The Works, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look inside this one-of-a-kind shopping experience!