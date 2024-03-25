Bicyclists participate in first-ever Big Peach Social Ride

Hundreds of bicyclists participated in the first-ever Big Peach Social Ride on March 24 in the Buckhead area on PATH400.

The six-mile ride, which departed from Eclipse di Luna, was organized by Big Peach Ride + Run to showcase the multi-use trail. Safety education was provided by Propel ATL, an organization working to transform Atlanta's streets into safe, inclusive and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk and roll.

PATH400 is a 5.2-mile walkable, bikeable greenway being constructed on public land adjacent to GA400 extending from the bank of Peachtree Creek northward toward the northern edge of Atlanta.