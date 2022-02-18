Bibb County sheriff undergoing treatment after leukemia diagnosis

article

The sheriff of Bibb County is undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that Sheriff David Davis has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for treatment.

Officials say the prognosis for Davis's recovery is very good, but due to his condition, he will be away from his office for a few weeks.

During his recovery, Davis is remaining in contact with his staff and will still manage matters involving the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office and his family are asking for prayers for a quick recovery.

