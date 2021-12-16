Bibb County 12-year-old boy reported missing after leaving for school

article

Deputies in Bibb County are asking the public for help finding a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

Officials say 12-year-old Joseph Swaby was last seen by his mother as he was headed to the bus stop from his home on the 700 block of Tidewater Circle on Wednesday morning.

When Swaby didn't come home Wednesday night, officials say his mom became concerned. According to the school's portal, the boy attended his classes, but it is not certain if he got on his bus.

The missing boy is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue "Tommy Hilfiger" jacket, a gold shirt, and khaki pants.

If you have any information about where Swaby could be, please callthe Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE