Bibb County man killed late Thursday night

A man was killed late Thursday night on Linwood Drive in Macon in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a person shot call around 11 p.m.

At the scene, they found unresponsive 28-year-old Dawud Robert Gillon.

He was pronounced deceased by the deputy coroner.

No one else was injured in the incident and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.